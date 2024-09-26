Guwahati: Carmel School Expels Students Over Forceful Beef Feeding Incident

In response to the alleged incident of forceful beef feeding at Carmel School in Rani, near Guwahati, the school authority has announced that it has expelled the students involved in the matter.
A notice issued by the principal expressed regret over the unfortunate incident, which occurred on September 19, 2024, without the knowledge of the teaching staff or principal. The incident reportedly involved students sharing tiffins.
To prevent similar occurrences in the future, the school has implemented a ban on bringing non-vegetarian food to the campus, citing the need to respect the diversity of faith within the school community. The principal assured parents and guardians that such incidents will not happen again.
This announcement follows a visit from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Youth Wing—Asom Yuba Parishad, Guwahati City Committee—who met with school authorities after the incident gained media attention. The group demanded an apology from the principal and urged firm action against those responsible.
In the official notice, the school reiterated its commitment to maintaining a respectful and inclusive environment for all students.