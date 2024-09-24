Guwahati: Carmel School in Rani Faces Backlash Over Allegations of Forced Beef Feeding

Another parent stated, “We want the Manipuri community students to be expelled from the school. The incident occurred on Thursday, but I only found out about it on Friday evening when a nearby shopkeeper informed me that beef was served on the school premises. My son, who also studies there, told me that some Manipuri students were distributing beef. I had previously warned him not to eat any meat offered by that community, as it could be beef. On Thursday, when a Manipuri student gave him the meat, he tasted it and asked what kind it was, and a classmate told him it was beef.”