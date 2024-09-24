Guwahati: Carmel School in Rani Faces Backlash Over Allegations of Forced Beef Feeding

Tensions erupted at the Carmel School in Rani, near Guwahati, after allegations surfaced that local students in Class VII were forcibly fed beef by Manipuri students during tiffin time. The incident reportedly occurred last Thursday, but it came to light only when parents were informed and subsequently staged a protest in front of the school on Tuesday, expressing their outrage over the violation of religious sentiments.
According to reports, the school authorities attempted to downplay the situation, with claims that the principal issued threats to the affected local students to discourage them from speaking out. In response to the incident, parents lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Rani police station, citing the school’s negligence and failure to address the allegations properly.
One parent expressed their concerns, saying, “I am not sure whether it was beef meat or not, but my daughter told me that it was beef mixed with Maggie. The principal didn’t respond to our queries.”
Another parent stated, “We want the Manipuri community students to be expelled from the school. The incident occurred on Thursday, but I only found out about it on Friday evening when a nearby shopkeeper informed me that beef was served on the school premises. My son, who also studies there, told me that some Manipuri students were distributing beef. I had previously warned him not to eat any meat offered by that community, as it could be beef. On Thursday, when a Manipuri student gave him the meat, he tasted it and asked what kind it was, and a classmate told him it was beef.”
There are also allegations that the Manipuri students involved physically assaulted local students, which was reportedly communicated to the school authorities but met with no action. Concerns about the school’s management practices have been raised, with parents expressing discontent over a perceived lack of adherence to government educational guidelines.
In light of the unrest, the Palashbari revenue circle officer, along with police and paramilitary forces, has been deployed to the area to manage the situation and investigate the incident further.
It’s noteworthy that The Carmel School has faced serious allegations in the past, raising questions about its operational integrity and commitment to student welfare.