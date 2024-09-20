Controversy Erupts Over Allegations of 'Beef Tallow', 'Fish Oil' in Tirupati Prasadam

A major controversy has unfolded in Andhra Pradesh after Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, used animal fat instead of ghee in the preparation of Tirupati temple's renowned 'Tirupati Laddu' prasadam.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has claimed that laboratory tests from samples sent by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) revealed the presence of “beef tallow, fish oil,” and other substandard ingredients.
According to TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy, a lab report dated July 16, 2024, from a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, confirmed the presence of “lard” (pig fat) in the sacred laddus.
"The lab reports certify that beef tallow, lard, and fish oil were used in the preparation of ghee supplied to Tirumala," Reddy stated.
YSRCP Hits Back: ‘Baseless Allegations
In response, YSRCP strongly denied the allegations, with party spokesperson Narayanan Murthy calling them “baseless” and threatening legal action.
"These claims are intended to insult Hindus and hurt their sentiments. We will approach the court to prove these allegations wrong," Murthy said.
YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Y. V. Subba Reddy also condemned Naidu’s remarks, accusing him of spreading misinformation.
"Chandrababu Naidu’s comments about the TTD prasadam are completely false and aimed at tarnishing our government’s image. I am ready to take an oath before Lord Balaji; is Naidu willing to do the same?" Reddy asked, challenging Naidu to prove his claims or face legal action.
Subba Reddy further clarified that under YSRCP’s rule, 60 kg of ghee, sourced from Rajasthan’s desi cows, is used daily in the preparation of the prasadam. "Since 2019, we have ensured the use of organic products, including ghee, in TTD,” he said.
TDP Stands Firm: Lab Reports Back Claims
TDP leader Nara Lokesh, reacting to the lab reports, maintained that the previous YSRCP government's actions tarnished the reputation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam.
"We repeatedly warned the then-government about the misuse of sacred offerings. The lab reports confirm that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used during their tenure," Lokesh said.
Lokesh also stressed that Chief Minister Naidu has appointed a new executive officer to restore the temple’s glory and ensure the prasadam's quality is upheld.
BJP Joins the Fray: Condemnation of ‘Unforgivable Sin’
The controversy has also drawn reactions from the BJP. Union Minister and BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay condemned the alleged use of animal fat in the Tirupati Laddu, calling it an "unforgivable sin." He linked the incident to the induction of non-Hindu members into the TTD board during the YSRCP's rule, and demanded an immediate probe by the Andhra Pradesh government.
BJP OBC Morcha President K. Laxman echoed Sanjay's sentiments, calling for strict legal action against those responsible.
"The feelings of the global Hindu community have been deeply hurt. We demand the Chandrababu Naidu-led government take firm legal action against the officials responsible for this grave insult," Laxman said.
Religious Significance of Tirupati Temple
The Tirupati temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara—a manifestation of Lord Vishnu—is one of the most revered Hindu temples in the world. Known as Kaliyuga Vaikuntha, the temple is believed to be where Lord Venkateswara descended to Earth to save humanity during the Kali Yuga. The consecrated laddus, or prasadam, hold immense religious significance for millions of devotees worldwide.