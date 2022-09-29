Guwahati News

Guwahati: CBI Arrest GST Commissioner, Businessman

The commissioner has been identified as Shaktibhel Raju of appeal section under GST department.
CBI Arrest GST Commissioner
CBI Arrest GST Commissioner
Pratidin Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Goods and Services Tax Commissioner in Guwahati on Thursday.

The commissioner has been identified as Shaktibhel Raju of appeals section under GST department.

According to sources, the CBI conducted the raid at GST Bhavan and several documents were seized.

Meanwhile, a businessman, identified as Mahavir Jain was also arrested by CBI.

Jain had a courier business and is accused of brokering in the appeal section.

A sum amount of Rs. 3 lakhs in cash has been seized from his residence.

Also Read
Dhubri Boat Capsize: 1 Engineer Held
CBI
Businessman
GST Commissioner

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com