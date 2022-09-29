Guwahati: CBI Arrest GST Commissioner, Businessman

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Goods and Services Tax Commissioner in Guwahati on Thursday.

The commissioner has been identified as Shaktibhel Raju of appeals section under GST department.

According to sources, the CBI conducted the raid at GST Bhavan and several documents were seized.

Meanwhile, a businessman, identified as Mahavir Jain was also arrested by CBI.

Jain had a courier business and is accused of brokering in the appeal section.

A sum amount of Rs. 3 lakhs in cash has been seized from his residence.