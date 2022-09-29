Dhubri Boat Capsize: 1 Engineer Held

One engineer was arrested in connection to the missing Circle Officer in the boat accident in Assam’s Dhubri on Thursday.
According to sources, the engineer employed at L&T Company prevented Circle Officer Sanju Das from crossing the bridge due to which he had to take the boat. Sanju is missing after the boat capsized in the Brahmaputra River.
Due to this reason, the engineer was arrested.
The L&T Company was involved in the construction of the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge over the Brahmaputra River and because of ongoing construction work the engineer prevented him from using the bridge.
Earlier today, a boat carrying passengers lost control of the strong currents and capsized in the river.
Following the incident, SDRF teams were rushed to the spot after which, they rescued two people.
A total of 29 people were on the boat when the accident took place. The state disaster management department informed that among those on the boat, was a circle officer.
Meanwhile, four people who were injured in the incident were rushed to the Dhubri civil hospital.
Those injured were identified as Victor Saha, Baby Begum, Ayanal Haque and Abdus Salam Sheikh.
Moreover, two teachers are among those missing in the incident. They have been identified as Hassen Ali and Hussain Ali.
Rescue operations are underway, informed SDRF.