Dhubri Boat Capsize: 1 Engineer Held

One engineer was arrested in connection to the missing Circle Officer in the boat accident in Assam’s Dhubri on Thursday.

According to sources, the engineer employed at L&T Company prevented Circle Officer Sanju Das from crossing the bridge due to which he had to take the boat. Sanju is missing after the boat capsized in the Brahmaputra River.

Due to this reason, the engineer was arrested.

The L&T Company was involved in the construction of the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge over the Brahmaputra River and because of ongoing construction work the engineer prevented him from using the bridge.

Earlier today, a boat carrying passengers lost control of the strong currents and capsized in the river.

Following the incident, SDRF teams were rushed to the spot after which, they rescued two people.