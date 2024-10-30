Guwahati CBI Court Convicts 5 Including Key Officials in Rs 1.74 Cr Fraud Case

The Special Judge for CBI cases in Guwahati delivered the sentences, emphasizing the judicial system's commitment to combating corruption and upholding accountability within public service. Among those sentenced are M. Rahman, the former Manager of the Duck Breeding Farm in Phuroni, who received 2 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 35,000; and B.N. Chakraborty, a former Upper Division Assistant in the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, sentenced to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000.