Guwahati CBI Court Convicts 5 Including Key Officials in Rs 1.74 Cr Fraud Case

In a significant ruling, a special CBI court in Guwahati on Wednesday has sentenced five individuals, including key public servants, to prison for their involvement in a fraudulent scheme that led to the illegal withdrawal of government funds totalling Rs 1.74 crore.
The Special Judge for CBI cases in Guwahati delivered the sentences, emphasizing the judicial system's commitment to combating corruption and upholding accountability within public service. Among those sentenced are M. Rahman, the former Manager of the Duck Breeding Farm in Phuroni, who received 2 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 35,000; and B.N. Chakraborty, a former Upper Division Assistant in the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, sentenced to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000.
Three private individuals—Jayanta Sharma, T.K. Das, and Pranab Saikia—were also sentenced to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment (with fines of Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively) and 1.5 years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) re-registered the case on May 17, 1994, taking over from an earlier FIR dated July 23, 1993. Investigations revealed that Dr. T. Buragohain, then Additional Director of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department (Hills), conspired with public servants and private individuals to prepare and approve fictitious bills amounting to Rs 1,74,86,827, enabling excessive withdrawals from the treasury during the fiscal year 1991-92.
These individuals exploited their official positions to defraud the government, severely undermining public trust in government institutions.