Guwahati News

Guwahati: CBI Court Orders Custody of Multiple Suspects in Trading Fraud Case

The court also dismissed bail pleas submitted by both Sumi and Tarkik, signalling the gravity of the allegations against them.
Guwahati: CBI Court Orders Custody of Multiple Suspects in Trading Fraud Case
Guwahati: CBI Court Orders Custody of Multiple Suspects in Trading Fraud Case
Pratidin Time
Updated on

In a sweeping move against FX trading fraud, a special CBI court in Guwahati on Wednesday remanded three individuals—Bishal Phukan, Abhijit Chanda, and another unnamed suspect—into Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for three days.

These individuals are set to reappear before the CBI court this Saturday for further proceedings as investigations deepen into the alleged financial misappropriations.

Meanwhile, five additional suspects, including Sumi Borah and Tarkik Borah, have been placed in judicial custody. In a crucial turn, the court also dismissed bail pleas submitted by both Sumi and Tarkik, signalling the gravity of the allegations against them.

The CBI intensified its legal offensive by filing a petition to add fresh charges to the case, which the court approved. Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 12(b) (conspiracy) have now been applied to all accused, broadening the legal scope of the investigation.

In a parallel development, Dipankar Barman, a known fraudster with a notorious history, was presented before the District & Sessions Judge's court, which ordered his detention in police custody for seven days. The court specified that Barman will be held at Panbazar police station, where he will undergo rigorous interrogation as part of the ongoing probe.

These decisive actions by the CBI and judiciary underscore the commitment to crack down on widespread fraudulent activities in the financial trading sector. The escalating legal battle suggests that more revelations may be forthcoming as further investigations unfold.

Guwahati: CBI Court Orders Custody of Multiple Suspects in Trading Fraud Case
Who Is Anjali Das, Key Figure In Trading Scam Accused Dipankar Barman Case?
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)
Bishal Phukan
Sumi Borah
Tarkik Borah
online trading fraud
Special CBI Court

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/guwahati-cbi-court-orders-custody-of-multiple-suspects-in-trading-fraud-case
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com