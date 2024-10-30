Who Is Anjali Das, Key Figure In Trading Scam Accused Dipankar Barman Case?

In a fascinating turn of events, sources revealed on Wednesday that the first lead pointing to the elusive hideout of Dipankar Barman, the mastermind behind the notorious DB Stock trading scam, came from none other than Anjali Das, the sister of his partner, Monalisa Das.
According to sources, Anjali Das met Dipankar at the Borjhar Airport in Guwahati before his flight to Mumbai. The police discovered that Anjali had received a message from Dipankar through another account on the social media platform Instagram.
Further, after gathering all the information, Anjali was reportedly arrested on September 24. During police interrogation, she confessed to everything. However, Monalisa had lied to the police during the interrogations, sources added. Due to the contradictory statements, the police conducted a face-to-face interrogation of both Monalisa and Anjali.
Moreover, sources also informed that Dipankar shared a close relationship with Anjali, as well. In the second message via Instagram account, Dipankar mentioned about taking Anjali along with him and also provided Hawala addresses. Currently, both Monalisa and Anjali are imprisoned in the central jail.
On the other hand, a team from the Hyderabad Police is expected to arrive in Assam soon as investigations into the case intensify. As per sources, a case has been registered against Dipankar Barman in Hyderabad too, adding another layer to the mounting legal troubles facing the alleged mastermind of the infamous trading scam.
According to sources, on Tuesday, police conducted a raid at Dipankar's office in Hyderabad, leading to the arrest of two individuals. Simultaneously, he faces relentless interrogation at the Panbazaar police station in Guwahati. The investigation is being overseen by top officials, including DCP Amitabh Basumatary and ACP Amit Mahato.
During the questioning, Dipankar revealed crucial details related to the trading scam, including how he obtained money through hawala channels. Additionally, he disclosed a list of out-of-state investors involved with DB Stock, further complicating the web of the scam.
Dipankar was presented in the CJM court today, where the police sought his remand for further investigation. Thereafter, he was taken to the sessions court.