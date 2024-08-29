Guwahati: CBI Files Chargesheet Against Ex-CGST Official In Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a chargesheet against M Srinivasa Rao, the former Assistant Commissioner at the CGST, GST Commissionerate in Guwahati, over a bribery case. Rao was arrested earlier following a CBI sting operation that caught him red-handed accepting a bribe.
According to the CBI, the case came to light on June 29 when the complainant, despite paying all due taxes for civil works conducted, was allegedly asked to pay a bribe of Rs 2 lakh by Rao to secure favourable orders. After negotiations, the bribe amount was reportedly reduced to Rs 50,000.
Acting on the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and caught Rao accepting the reduced bribe from the complainant. The sting operation successfully recorded the transaction, leading to Rao’s immediate arrest.
Following his arrest, the CBI conducted searches at both his official residence in Guwahati and his premises in Hyderabad. These searches were part of the ongoing investigation into the case.
The agency has presented evidence based on the sting operation, along with other findings from their investigation.
Rao, who served as the Assistant Commissioner at the GST Commissionerate in Guwahati, now faces legal proceedings for his involvement in the bribery case.