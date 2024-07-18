Public Servant Caught Accepting Bribe in Assam's Silchar; Arrest Follows

Silchar

The complaint, lodged at the Directorate, led to a planned operation on July 18, 2024, at the office of the Settlement Officer in Silchar.
In a significant development, one Nurul Hoque Barbhuiya, a Patwari at Sadar Circle, Cachar, Silchar, was apprehended by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs. 30,000.

The complaint, lodged at the Directorate, led to a planned operation on July 18, 2024, at the office of the Settlement Officer in Silchar.

Barbhuiya was caught red-handed accepting Rs. 5,000 as a part of the demanded bribe amount.

The tainted money was seized in the presence of witnesses, marking a critical step in the case registered under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (ACB P.S. Case No. 55/2024).

Following the recovery of sufficient evidence, Barbhuiya has been arrested.

Legal proceedings are currently underway to address the matter comprehensively.

