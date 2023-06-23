Guwahati: CGPD Raids Hideouts; Apprehends Three Thugs with Drugs and Contraband

In a successful operation, a team from the CGPD (City General Police Department) conducted raids at Rail line Bhootnath and Manipuri Basti of Guwahati, resulting in the apprehension of three individuals involved in criminal activities.
The individuals have been identified as Nabiraj Hussain (35), Biki Shah (37), and M Rajesh Singh (53).
During the operation, law enforcement officials recovered a significant amount of illicit substances from the suspects' possession. The seizure included 23 vials containing 36 grams of heroin, as well as 2 laptops, 1 tablet, 18 mobile phones, 1 mini camera, Rs 1710 in cash, and demonetized notes amounting to Rs 1500.
Furthermore, based on actionable intelligence, a Hyundai vehicle with registration number NL-05-Y-751 was intercepted at Jorabat. The vehicle was found to contain suspected heroin weighing approximately 132.7 grams, concealed within 2 soap boxes, 8 plastic containers, and 6 eye kajal boxes. Additionally, 2.122 kilograms of ganja were also discovered, divided into 53 small plastic packets.
The driver of the intercepted vehicle was identified as Bhim Bahadur Sunar, aged 39, and the son of the late Kabiraj Sunar. He hails from 3rd mile Riatsohkhlur village, Rilbong Shillong Police Station, in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.
In a similar instance, a youth involved in drug smuggling was apprehended on Friday at Gogamukh in Assam’s Dhemaji district.
According to sources, the peddler identified as Mohammad Gudu Owaisi, was taken into custody after being found in possession of four containers and syringes commonly associated with drug-related activities.
Gudu had been on the radar of the police for a long time due to his suspected involvement in illicit drug trade. This came as a result of ongoing surveillance and investigation conducted by the authorities.
The individual was previously associated with his father's goat meat trading business at the Gogamukh intersection. However, it appears that Gudu had been engaged in illegal activities parallel to his legitimate business venture.
The legal authorities are intensifying their efforts to curb drug trafficking in the region, and this arrest serves as a significant step toward combating the menace of narcotics in the area.