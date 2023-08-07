Guwahati: Chain Snatcher Shot in Police Encounter in Chandrapur

A thief was injured in a police encounter in Chandrapur area of Guwahati on Monday.
The snatcher, identified as Arjun Saha, had stolen a chain from a woman by pulling it from her neck.
According to sources, Arjun tried to escape while he was being taken for investigation.
He was then shot in his left leg by the police and was later admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
The police recovered the chain from Arjun.
The woman, who was the victim of the chain snatching, thanked the police for their prompt action and bravery.
The police have appealed to the public to be alert and cautious while wearing jewellery and valuables in public places.