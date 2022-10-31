Assam

Considering to Withdraw AFSPA in 2 More Districts: Assam CM

He said this while distributing financial aid to members of surrendered militant groups at a function held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati.
Considering to Withdraw AFSPA in 2 More Districts: Assam CM
Considering to Withdraw AFSPA in 2 More Districts: Assam CM
Pratidin Bureau

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that his government is considering withdrawing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) from two more locations after recently withdrawing it from West Karbi Anglong district.

He said this while distributing financial aid to members of surrendered militant groups at a function held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati.

CM Sarma said, “Peace has returned to Assam and Northeast. Today, AFSPA is withdrawn from 65 per cent areas of the state. In the future, we are considering to withdraw it from Lakhipur of Cachar and the entire Karbi Anglong district.”

The government earlier withdrew the controversial law from West Karbi Anglong district as the situation ‘considerably improved’ in the region.

Also Read
AQIS, ABT Behind Funds For Setting Up Miya Museum: GP Singh

The AFSPA was extended for additional six months from October 1 with the continuation of ‘Disturbed Area’ tag for Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts along with Lakhipur sub-division of Cachar.

The CM said that following the withdrawal of AFSPA in two more districts, only six districts will remain under the law’s purview.

Also Read
Virat Kohli ‘Not Okay’ on Invasion of Privacy at His Hotel Room
Karbi Anglong
Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Lakhipur

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com