Considering to Withdraw AFSPA in 2 More Districts: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that his government is considering withdrawing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) from two more locations after recently withdrawing it from West Karbi Anglong district.

He said this while distributing financial aid to members of surrendered militant groups at a function held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakhetra in Guwahati.

CM Sarma said, “Peace has returned to Assam and Northeast. Today, AFSPA is withdrawn from 65 per cent areas of the state. In the future, we are considering to withdraw it from Lakhipur of Cachar and the entire Karbi Anglong district.”

The government earlier withdrew the controversial law from West Karbi Anglong district as the situation ‘considerably improved’ in the region.