Guwahati: Chandmari Firing Accused Shot Round In Self-Defence

Shakeel Ahmed, the prime accused in the Chandmari firing incident in Guwahati on Thursday said that he fired in the air as an act of self-defence after he was threatened at first.
Ahmed was released from detention today after his bail documents came in. Soon after his release, he addressed media persons outside Chandmari Police Station pleading his innocence in the matter.
According to Shakeel, the other person involved in the matter, Abhishek Mishra was drunk in creating a ruckus outside his premises. He was using abusive language under the influence of alcohol and allegedly provoked Shakeel from his car while he was still inside his house.
Furthermore, Shakeel said that Abhishek did not stop at that and went on to brandish a gun himself and waive it at him. Abhishek was along with two others inside the car, mentioned Shakeel.
Shakeel said that he was repeatedly provoked to come out of his house and when he did so, Abhishek allegedly threatened to kill him. In his attempt to save himself, Shakeel fired in the air to intimidate Abhishek, he told reporters.