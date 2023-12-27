Guwahati Youth Arrested After Opening Fire On Accusers In Sexual Harassment Incident

In a shocking incident from Guwahati city, a youth allegedly opened fire on a female student and her family who had accused him of sexually harassing the girl just days prior.
The situation escalated when the girl and her family arrived at the residence of the accused at Sonaighuli area and confronted him. However, the accused, visibly angered, attempted to attack the visitors with a rod and bricks before resorting to gunfire.
Sources informed that the accused, identified as Kunal Rai, had warned of dire consequences if the girl disclosed the harassment incident. As tensions flared, the youth pulled out a pistol discharged two rounds, with one non-fatal round striking a man who was fortunately wearing a helmet.
The assailant quickly fled the scene, however, the police acted swiftly after being notified, and apprehended the suspect within a few hours of the incident.
Further investigation is underway.