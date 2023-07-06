Guwahati Child Abuse: 2nd Chargesheet Filed Against Doctor Couple

A second chargesheet has been filed against doctors Sangeeta Datta and Waliul Islam based on case number 201/2023 at the Paltan Bazar police station in Guwahati on Thursday.
Just three days ago, a chargesheet was filed in the first case with registration number 117/23 in the court. Sangeeta Datta attended the hearing via video conferencing.
This time, both doctors face multiple charges under 12 different sections of various laws.
It is to be mentioned that the doctor couple has been allegedly charged under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Lakhi Roy faces charges under IPC sections 307, 325, 326, 341, and 506.
Further, Utpala Bose is accused under Section 370(5)/80 of the Child Judicial Act.
The legal proceedings continue as the case unfolds against the two doctors.