Guwahati Child Abuse Accused Sangeeta Datta Screams Inside Court, Demands For Bail

Sangeeta Datta, accused in the child abuse case on Thursday created a tumultuous scene during a hearing at the POSCO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court in Guwahati.
As tensions escalated over bail, Datta let out a loud scream. She said, “If Waliul is granted bail then the court should grant me bail as well.”
Datta’s outburst caught both the judge and the lawyer off-guard, and her emotional outpouring further heated up an already charged atmosphere.
While addressing the media, Datta said, "I deeply miss my children. They were calling out for 'Ammajan' and 'Abbajan', I saw that in a news channel last week.”
“The school fees for my kids have been paid for the entire year. If anyone can, please bring the two little ones to school, she added.
Datta also said that the entire situation is a conspiracy against them. She said, "It seems that conspiracies are being hatched against us."
"I have faith in God, and I believe that everything will become clear in time,” she further added.
On further asking whether she would continue treating patients after getting bail in the future, she replied, “Yes, I would love to continue treating patients as most of them pay me visit in the jail too.”
When questioned about how she could provide treatment to others while going through her own struggles, Datta responded with examples of public figures like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, who have also openly undergone mental health treatment.
It is time that people should treat physical and mental health equally, she said.
Earlier, the POCSO on July 18 directed the Guwahati city police to hand over the seized car and keys to the flat of Dr. Sangeeta Datta to her relatives if it were not required for further investigation into the case.