Guwahati Child Abuse: Sangeeta Datta To Be Questioned Overnight

Guwahati commissioner of police (CP) Diganta Barah on Friday night reached the Pan Bazar Women’s Police Station where he is expected to question Dr Sangeeta Datta, the prime accused in the shocking child abuse case that rocked Assam.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the personal assistant of Dr Sangeeta Datta, Utpal Basu was detained. According to information received, Basu has been detained for interrogation.
As per reports, Utpal Basu had been on the run for three days, after which he was detained by the police today. He is accused of being the person behind providing links of picking up children illegally to the tainted doctor couple who have been accused abusing their own children.
Earlier in the day, the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati extended the police custody of Dr Sangeeta Datta, the prime accused in the shocking child abuse case that rocked the entire state.
According to information received, the court extended the police custody of Sangeeta Datta by another five days after the police had reportedly requested that her custody be extended by seven days.
The prime accused in the matter, Dr Sangeeta Datta was produced before the court today after her previous custody period was over.
Meanwhile, the two house help of the doctor couple, who were also being interrogated in connection with the matter, were also presented before the court today.
Both Lakshmi Rai and Kabai, the house helps of the tainted doctor couple, were sent to three days of police custody. It may be noted that Lakhsmi Rai had been remanded to judicial custody earlier and now has been sent to police custody as the probe into the shocking case goes on.
Earlier on May 10, the co-accused in the heinous child abuse case, Dr Waliul Islam’s police custody was extended by another five days by the court of the chief judicial magistrate.
The city police had produced accused Waliul Islam before the court after the completion of his five-day police custody. The Guwahati police had moved an application seeking an extension of police custody of Waliul Islam for five days.
Earlier that morning, Islam’s wife Dr Sangeeta Datta, the prime accused in the child abuse case was taken to the forensic department of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from Pan Bazaar Police Station for her health check-up.
A blood sample was tested and a health check-up was conducted in the GMCH forensic department on Wednesday. Dr Datta was also remanded to five-day police custody earlier by the court.
Meanwhile, in a major turn of events in the shocking child abuse case, a journalist was detained for his involvement in the case. The detained person has been identified as Abhijit Bose. He is said to be the brother of accused doctor Sangeeta Datta’s personal assistant.
As per sources, Abhijit had provided security to his elder sister through conversations over the phone. He was detained under Section 120 (B) for providing protection to the accused and was later released after an interrogation.