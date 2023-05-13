Guwahati Child Abuse: Detained Scribe To File Defamation Case Against Police

In yet another twist in the tale, the journalist detained by the police in connection with the heinous child abuse case in Guwahati that has shocked the entire state, Abhijit Bose, is set to file a defamation case against the police.
His named had popped up alongside the prime accused Dr Sangeeta Datta, who is being held by the police for interrogation. According to information received, Abhijit Bose is the brother of the personal assistant of Dr Sangeeta Datta.
Reports emerged on Friday night the personal assistant of Sangeeta Datta, Utpal Bose was detained for questioning, for his alleged role in procuring children illegally for the tainted doctor couple. It has now come to the fore that journalist Abhijit Bose is the brother of Utpal Bose.
And now, for the first time since his detention, Abhijit Bose has opened up about the incident. He questioned the police’s need to handcuff him even though he was just called in for routine questioning in connection with the entire case.
It may be noted that Utpal Bose, the personal assistant of prime accused Dr Sangeeta Datta, was detained last night in dramatic fashion. He had been absconding since the arrest of the doctor couple, police informed.
Meanwhile, speaking to media personnel, Abhijit Bose has said that Utpal Bose had come into contact with Dr Sangeeta Datta in 2019. Prior to that Utpal Bose had been working for an institution named ‘Cordlife’, which preserved the umbilical cord of new-born babies.
Earlier on Friday, the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati on Friday extended the police custody of Dr Sangeeta Datta, the prime accused in the shocking child abuse case that rocked the entire state.
The court extended the police custody of Sangeeta Datta by another five days after the police had reportedly requested that her custody be extended by seven days.