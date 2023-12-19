Guwahati Child Abuse: Dr Navanil Baruah Commits To Fund Education For Affected Minors

Dr Navanil Barua, a senior doctor at GNRC Hospitals in Guwahati, has stepped forward to cover the education expenses of two minors who endured harrowing physical and mental abuse under the guardianship of infamous doctor couple, Dr Waliul Islam and his wife Dr Sangeeta Datta, resulting in their arrest earlier this year.
Taking to Facebook, Dr Baruah expressed deep concern for the future of the affected children and publicly declared his commitment to fund their education.
Check the post below -
The announcement garnered support from child rights activist Miguel Das, who has not only acknowledged Dr. Baruah's noble initiative but has also pledged to write to the court. Das aims to propose Dr Baruah as the designated support person entrusted with shouldering the educational expenses of the minors.
“..dont worry as per your public offer, and since you only trust the Court, I will specially write to the Special Court to appoint you as a Support person for bearing all the education related costs of the children,” Miguel Das commented on the Facebook post.
Dr Waliul Islam, along with wife, Dr. Sangeeta Dutta were arrested in May earlier this year for allegedly torturing and abusing adoptive children. The child and her twin, both of whom were adopted, were reportedly subjected to sexual and physical abuse with one of them being tied to the roof of the house under the scorching sun on multiple occasions.
The incident came to light when Miguel Das, through a post on Facebook, informed that for a long time, he was receiving complaints about the doctor couple who regularly tied their adopted daughter on their terrace in the blaring summer heat.
The locals had informed the police about the same and acting swiftly, Paltan Bazaar police rescued the child and handed her over to Child Line for further care.
The shocking case had left the entire city in disbelief, and people had been demanding strict action against the accused.
Following their arrest, shocking details emerged which baffled authorities and sickened the community as a whole. Both were charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.