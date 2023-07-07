Second Charge Sheet Reveals Horrific Facts against Doc Couple- All Details Here

Following the second charge sheet filed against the doctor couple Sangeeta Dutta and Waliul Islam, new explosive facts have come to light in the charge sheet on Friday.
According to the second charge sheet, the doctor couple had illegally bought the adopted children who were originally born to two different women. Although the couple had earlier claimed that minors to be twins, however, it was later revealed that they were born from different mothers.
One of the accused in the case namely Utpala Bose bought the minors from their biological mothers who were earlier discharged from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after their deliveries. Bose then handed over the minors to the doctor couple in exchange for Rs. 1 lakh.
It is further learnt that the accused doctor couple made fake birth certificates stating that Dr. Sangeeta Datta was admitted in Guwahati’s Wintrobe Hospital and gave birth to the minors.
Interestingly, after digging into the incident further, the police had learnt that infamous doctor Sangeeta was not admitted at the above mentioned private hospital, rather, both she and her husband doctor Waliul Islam were treating patients in the same hospital and had prepared the fake documents.
Furthermore, the charge sheet also mentioned the types of the torture that were done on the minors which may be triggering for a few readers.