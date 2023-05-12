Guwahati Child Abuse: Sangeeta Datta's Police Custody Extended By 5 Days

The chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati on Friday extended the police custody of Dr Sangeeta Datta, the prime accused in the shocking child abuse case that rocked the entire state.
According to information received, the court extended the police custody of Sangeeta Datta by another five days after the police had reportedly requested that her custody be extended by seven days.
The prime accused in the matter, Dr Sangeeta Datta was produced before the court today after her previous custody period was over.
Earlier on May 10, the co-accused in the heinous child abuse case, Dr Waliul Islam’s police custody was extended by another five days by the court of the chief judicial magistrate.
The city police had produced accused Waliul Islam before the court after the completion of his five-day police custody. The Guwahati police had moved an application seeking an extension of police custody of Waliul Islam for five days.
Earlier that morning, Islam’s wife Dr Sangeeta Datta, the prime accused in the child abuse case was taken to the forensic department of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from Pan Bazaar Police Station for her health check-up.
A blood sample was tested and a health check-up was conducted in the GMCH forensic department on Wednesday. Dr Datta was also remanded to five-day police custody earlier by the court.
Meanwhile, in a major turn of events in the shocking child abuse case, a journalist was arrested for his involvement in the case. The arrested person has been identified as Abhijit Bose. He is said to be the brother of accused doctor Sangeeta Datta’s personal assistant.
As per sources, Abhijit had provided security to his elder sister through conversations over the phone. He was arrested under Section 120 (B) for providing protection to the accused.