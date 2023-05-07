Guwahati News

Minor Abuse Case: Sangeeta Dutta Arrested at Meghalaya Border

The doctor, who was accused of abusing a child, had gone into hiding in a house at Umsning in Meghalaya’s Ribhoi.
In a major development in the case of child abuse that took place in Assam's Guwahati, Sangeeta Dutta was arrested by the police on the night of Saturday.

The doctor, who was accused of abusing a child, had gone into hiding in a house at Umsning in Meghalaya’s Ribhoi. However, the police were able to track her down and brought her to the Paltan Bazaar police station overnight. 

Sangeeta’s husband, Dr. Waliul, is currently in police custody for five days in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the caretaker Lakshmi Rai, who was also allegedly involved in the case, has been sent to judicial custody.

