Is This the Darkest Crime Guwahati Has Seen in Recent Times?

A horrifying tale of betrayal and brutality has emerged from the heart of Guwahati, where a mother and her lover were arrested for the cold-blooded murder of her 10-year-old son, Mrinmoy Barman. The child’s mutilated body was discovered stuffed inside a black trolley bag near the Forest Department office at Basistha.

The crime came to light when a local scavenger, while collecting scrap along the deserted roadside connecting Basistha and Indira Nagar, spotted a suspicious black suitcase lying near the bushes. What he saw next froze him in shock — human legs protruding from the partially unzipped bag. He immediately alerted the police.

Soon after, the Basistha Police arrived at the scene and launched a high-level investigation. The body inside the suitcase was later identified as that of Mrinmoy Barman, a Class V student at Navodaya Jatiya Vidyalaya, roll number 1.

As the probe intensified, police zeroed in on Mrinmoy’s mother, Dipali Rajbongshi, a clinic worker, who had filed a missing person’s report earlier that day. But investigators soon noticed contradictions in her statement, and under sustained questioning, the horrifying truth began to unfold.

According to police sources, Dipali, along with her lover Jyotimoy Haloi — a temporary peon at the Accountant General’s office — had meticulously planned the murder. The motive, police suspect, was to remove the child as an obstacle in their illicit relationship.

On the day of the crime, the duo lured Mrinmoy out of the house in Jayanagar by offering him chocolates. From there, they took him on a bike to Basistha. With them, they carried a 12-inch-long and 12-inch-wide black trolley suitcase — a chilling sign of premeditation.

Investigators believe the murder took place near the area where the body was eventually dumped. After killing the child, the couple stuffed his lifeless body into the suitcase. The schoolbag he had carried was also found nearby, further confirming the location as the site of the crime.

After disposing of the body, the couple attempted to erase evidence and returned as if nothing had happened. Dipali even continued to play the part of a grieving mother — until the truth caught up with her.

Both accused were taken back to the crime scene by police for reconstruction, where they confessed to the act. A magistrate conducted an on-site examination, and the body parts have been sent for forensic analysis for official confirmation.

The case has sent shockwaves across the city, not just for the brutal nature of the crime, but because it was orchestrated by a mother against her own child. Dipali Rajbongshi remains in custody at Basistha Police Station, as the investigation continues.

