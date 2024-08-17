Guwahati: CID Scouring CCTV Footage Of 2 Bomb Sites

The CID probing the case of the recovery of bombs in Guwahati on Independence Day recovered crucial CCTV footage of two locations - Panbazar and Gandhi Mandap on Saturday.
The investigating team have secured two footages of the site in Panbazar near Hotel Prag Continental. Along with that, three footages of the road leading to Gandhi Mandap, where another explosive was found, is with the CID.
The Crime Branch is examining CCTV footage of the night before to identify the people behind planting the explosives at the sites.
Notably, explosives were recovered at two locations in Guwahati on Friday - Satgaon and Last Gate - taking the total bomb recoveries in the city to four. On Thursday, explosives were found at various parts of Assam along with in Guwahati after the ULFA-I released the exact locations of the planted explosives.
The banned militant group which has evaded peace talks, stated that plans were in place to carry out multiple bombings in Assam on Independence Day between 6 am and 12 noon. However, technical glitches led to their attempt failing. Keeping "public safety" in mind, ULFA-I said that the bomb sites have been made public as a precautionary measure.
In the immediate aftermath of the state-wide bomb threat, police stations across Assam called in ex-leaders of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) residing under their jurisdiction for questioning.
The police also conducted search operations at the residence of former ULFA leader Anup Chetia in Tinsukia district’s Panitola area. Using metal detectors, they thoroughly searched the vicinity of Chetia's residence on suspicion of links to the incident.
Following two more bomb recoveries yesterday in Guwahati, the Police Commissioner said, "Suspicious materials were found in only four locations of Guwahati. The objects recovered at the sites do not have triggering mechanisms and are similar to those found yesterday. There is no risk of detonation. We urge the public not to panic."