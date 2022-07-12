Guwahati: Circuit City’s Lucky Draw Winner Announced

Mr. Kashyap Biswas has been declared the winner of the lucky draw contest organised by Circuit City and LG Electronics situated at Chandmari in Guwahati.

Kashyap won an LG Gram laptop which is worth Rs 1,30,000 as prize in the contest. The prize was presented to Mr. Biswas by Narendra Soni, the owner of Circuit City.

Mr. Kashyap had purchased an LG OLED amounting to Rs 1,20,000 from the electronics shop earlier.

Circuit City has congratulated Mr. Kashyap and his family for winning in the contest.

Circuit City is an outlet selling different kinds of electrical appliances.