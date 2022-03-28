Guwahati: CITU Stages Protest Against BJP Govt for Anti-Labour Policies

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Guwahati unit has staged a protest at Guwahati Club on Monday keeping in solidarity with the central trade unions against government policies.

The protestors have been detained by police during the protest.

The protest has been staged against BJP as they intensified attacks on the working class, which include lowering the interest rate on EPF accumulations from 8.5 per cent to 8.1 per cent, a sharp rise in petrol, LPG, kerosene, CNG prices, and making progress in implementing monetization (PSU-owned land bundles) but are held back by worsening inflation and crashing share markets.

Unions at state levels have supported the nationwide strike to oppose the anti-labour policies of the Central Government, an example of which is the four labour codes.

The central trade unions that are members of this joint forum are Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

Also Read: Mizoram: Govt Schools to Have Common Uniform