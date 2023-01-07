Guwahati: Minister Ashok Singhal Takes Bus Ride, Interacted with Passengers

Assam Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal on Saturday took bus ride in the city and interacted with the commuters in the city buses.

Taking to twitter, the minister said, “Sharing some moments spent interacting with citizens of Guwahati on a bus ride in the city.”

“Listened to the issues faced by them during their daily commutes. It is our consistent effort to streamline traffic & enhance the convenience of conveyance of the people of #GuwahatiCity,” he added.

“As a public representative, it is our primary responsibility to acknowledge the real-life journey of people. In order to assess the traffic issues of Guwahati city, today, I travelled to Bharalu by city bus and took stock of the bus stops & inquired about passengers' convenience,” he said.

“Our government under the leadership of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya has already taken several steps to streamline connectivity in the city. Efforts are on to further develop the city's traffic infra in the coming days,” he further added.