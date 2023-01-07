43 Ultras Lay Down Arms in Manipur

As many as 43 cadres of several militant groups surrendered before the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh during a "home coming ceremony" organized by the state government in Imphal on Saturday.

The militants laid down 19 arms, 17 hand grenades, 5 handheld sets, one Kenwood set, 9 PEK, 5 IED, and 209 ammunitions before the chief minister.

The militants include 13 from Kangleipak Yawol Kanba Lup (KYKL), five from People's Liberation Army (PLA)/RPF, 11 from Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group), five from United National Liberation Front (UNLF), five from KCP (N), two from PREPAK (PRO), one from PREPAK and one from NSCN (U).

Meanwhile, welcoming the 43 cadres, Biren Singh took to twitter and said, “I extend a hearty welcome to the 43 cadres of different UG groups for laying down their arms at a homecoming ceremony at 1 MR Banquet Hall, Imphal. The 43 cadres are- 13 KYKL, 5 PLA/RPF, 5 KCP(N), 11 KCP (PWG), 5 UNLF, 1 PREPAK, 2 PREPAK (PRO), 1 NSCN (U).”

He further tweeted, “As many as 19 arms, 17 hand grenades, 5 handheld sets, one Kenwood set, 9 PEK, 5 IED, and 209 ammunitions were surrendered. Happy to see more insurgents joining our work for building a progressive Manipur under the guidance of hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji.”