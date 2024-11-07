Guwahati: Class 10 Student Drowns While Bathing In Water-Filled Excavation

A student of class 10 tragically drowned in Guwahati’s Garaliya region on Thursday morning. The deceased, identified as Vishal, was a student of Betkuchi High School and lived with his family in Lokhra.
According to reports, Vishal and three of his friends had gone to the large, water-filled excavation site in Garaliya to cool off and bathe. These excavations, which formed large pond-like pits, were the result of recent land clearing and usage for the expansion of the national highway.
Moreover, the pits, deep and often unpredictable, have been a concern for local residents due to the risks they pose, especially for children and teenagers who frequent the area.
While attempting to bathe in one of these pits, Vishal allegedly drowned. His friends, unable to save him, immediately raised the alarm.
Vishal's lifeless body was later recovered from the water and sent to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem examination.