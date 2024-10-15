Assam: Woman Drowns In Barnadi River In Sipajhar, Daughter Missing

A woman and her two daughters were swept away by strong currents of the Barnadi River in Assam's Sipajhar after they had gone for a bath on Tuesday. The woman was found dead and her body was subsequently recovered.
The incident was reported from Dumunichowki village in the Darrang district. Passersby managed to rescue one of the daughters alive, but despite efforts, Tamzida Begum, the mother, was found dead.
Meanwhile, search operations were launched by local authorities for the other daughter, identified as Arjina Begum, who remains missing.
Last month, a Guwahati youth tragically drowned in the Brahmaputra River. Identified as Sahil Ali, he was a resident of Uzan Bazar’s Railway Line area. Sahil had gone to Uzan Bazar ghat to swim in the Brahmaputra.
The local police, with the assistance of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched relentless search operations to rescue the youth. Following extensive operations, his body was recovered.