Guwahati Class 12 Student Allegedly Takes His Life Ahead of CBSE Board Exams

A class 12 student of a private school in Guwahati allegedly took his life, just a day before his CBSE Board Exams (AISSCE) were to begin on Thursday.
The incident took place at Chandan Nagar in the Survey area of Guwahati city.
Reports state that the aforementioned student lived alone in an apartment with a caretaker. He excelled academically and had previously placed fifth nationally in the class 10 CBSE final test (AISSE).
Earlier today, when the caretaker woke up and noticed the bedroom door closed, he tried to call the victim numerous times, but when he did not respond, the caretaker got help from the apartment's security guards to break open the door.
The student was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan inside the flat on Thursday.
Later, the Dispur police were informed of the event, and a team of officers arrived at the scene and sent the body to Gauhati Medical College Hospital for a postmortem.
Meanwhile, a source reported that the city police retrieved a suicide note from the room.