Indian Cricketer Lands In Legal Trouble In Model's Suicide Case

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Abhishek Sharma finds himself in the middle of a controversy. The youngster was recently summoned by local police after a popular Surat-based model committed suicide.
As per reports, the model was found hanging by the ceiling fan at her apartment in Happy Elegance Society in the Vesu area of Surat on Tuesday. Tania had been working in the field of fashion designing and modeling for the past 18 months. However, police suspect a love angle behind the horrific case.
Amidst the ongoing investigation, police confirmed to Aajtak that the name of cricketer Abhishek Sharma, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has surfaced in connection with the case.
In the case of model Tania Singh's suicide, the police will send a notice to Abhishek Sharma via WhatsApp for questioning in the coming days. Abhishek Sharma's number has been found in the call details of model Tania Singh's phone, based on which he will be summoned for questioning.
After completing whatever legal procedures are necessary for this interrogation, the cricketer will be called in. The case of model Tania Singh's suicide has become high-profile due to the revelation of the number of IPL cricketer Abhishek Sharma in the call details.
Sharma is one of the most promising youngsters in Indian cricket. The batter has played for SRH in the Indian Premier League and has cut a niche for himself as an aggressive batter. The 23-year-old had a terrific 2022 season with the team, where he scored 426 runs. In 2023, Sharma was not as effective and was able to score only 226 runs from 11 matches.
The recent incident will not reflect well on Abhishek Sharma's resume as he gears up for the upcoming IPL season. Sharma rose to fame through his all-around skills in the orange jersey. He opens for SRH and also chips in crucial overs with the ball.
Additionally, BCCI has a zero-tolerance policy for such player involvement in criminal activities. Thus, if the investigation deepens and Sharma gets further dragged in, his IPL participation could be jeopardised.
A lot is at stake for the budding cricketer who is looking to make a meaningful impact in the IPL in order to transition into the national squad. However, being associated with such controversies will only work against the all-rounder. It remains to be seen if Abhishek's name gets cleared in the suicide case.