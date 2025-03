A 42-year-old man has reportedly gone missing from Assam’s Sonapur locality. The missing person has been identified as Tutu Deka, a resident of Sonapur’s Moupur village.

He has been missing since March 9, 2025 (Sunday). Despite informing the police about the incident, there has been no trace of him so far.

Family members of the missing person have urged anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact 7896384173 or 6901704098.