Guwahati: Notorious Fraudster Arrested For Scamming People Of Crores

In a significant breakthrough, Guwahati police apprehended a notorious fraudster accused of running a sophisticated scam that defrauded individuals of crores of rupees.
The arrested individual has been identified as Bharat Poddar.
According to sources, Poddar allegedly operated under the guise of a travel agency, enticing victims with exciting travel packages.
The police arrested Poddar on Wednesday night based on credible information.
Sources reveal that Poddar's fraudulent activities extended beyond Guwahati, with numerous complaints registered against him in other jurisdictions as well.
Further investigation is on.