Guwahati: CM Vigilance Cell Summons 2 Engineers of GMC

Two junior engineers of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) were summoned by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance cell on Monday in connection to the super sucker scam.

The two junior engineers have been identified as Bhaskar Deka and Dipsikha Lashkar.

The CM cell will summon more people in connection to the case in the future. The officials have also informed that new information related to the scam is coming to light post the interrogations.

A major scam was earlier brought to light in association with the super suckers which were used to clean up the silts from the drains in Guwahati.

On August 18, Chief Minister’s special vigilance cell continued to raid the GMC office and questioning officials over the alleged embezzlement of around Rs 20 crores by forged bills of de-siltation works of drains in the city.