Assam: Women Set Up Open Library Under Trees in Jorhat

A group of women set up an open library under trees at a school campus in Assam’s Jorhat district.

The open library was set up at the campus of Mariani Girls High School in Jorhat with the initiative to attract new generations to read books.

A member of the group, Dipila Poddar, said that their main aim is to reduce the gap between students and library.

“Nowadays students prefer to use the Internet, Google to find out any solution. And the students have also gone far away from the environment. So we are trying to connect our children with the environment by setting up this open library under trees or garden library,” she said.

This unique initiative has been appreciated by the school authorities and locals.