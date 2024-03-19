Guwahati: CNG Bus Hits Parked Auto-Rickshaw in Khanpara; 1 Killed

A tragic road accident in Guwahati's Khanapara claimed the life of an auto-rickshaw driver and injured two others on Tuesday, reports said.
According to reports, a CNG bus beraing registration number AS 20 2558 rammed into a parked auto-rickshaw registered as AS 01QC 8716 in Khanapara earlier today.
Reportedly, the auto-rickshaw driver was killed on the spot after the incident. The deceased has been identified as Hitesh Kalita. On the other hand, two other persons have also been injured in the incident, reports added. They have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.
According to allegations leveled, the CNG bus was driven by the conductor. Post the incident, no city buses have been allowed to halt in Khanapara.