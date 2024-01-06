Guwahati: Dumper Truck Crashes Into Khanapara Traffic Point, Driver Injured

A dumper truck bearing registration ‘NL-01A-1934’ crashed into a traffic in Guwahati’s Khanapara on Saturday morning, leaving a trail of destruction.
The driver of the truck, identified as Shiva Rai, sustained minor injuries and has been admitted to Health City Hospital for medical attention.
The collision resulted in the complete destruction of the traffic point, sources informed, adding that the truck also overturned following the crash.
At the time of filing this report, the traffic police have cordoned off the area and working to clear the way for vehicle movement as soon as possible.