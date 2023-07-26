Guwahati: College Student Ends Life Over Love Failure

In yet another heart-wrenching incident, a young student committed suicide in Guwahati city, leaving behind a poignant suicide note detailing the reason behind taking such a drastic step.
The deceased has been identified as Abdul Hamim, a final year undergraduate student of Lalit Chandra Bharali College. According to information received, Abdul was found hanging inside his hostel room located at Santipur Masjid Road in Bharalumukh area.
The reason behind this tragic act was believed to be an unrequited love affair, his friends revealed. A team of Bharalumukh police, upon reaching the scene, discovered the lifeless body of Abdul hanging from the fan of his room along with a suicide note.
The police said that the contents of the suicide note include the name of the girl, for whom he allegedly took the extreme step following immense emotional turmoil.
It is learned that Abdul was mostly a loner and would often stay confined inside his room due to the language barrier. Abdul originally hails from Nagaland.
The body of the deceased was later recovered for post-mortem. Further investigation is on, police said.
In another incident on the same day, a class 9 student was found dead under mysterious circumstances near her residence in Guwahati’s Kalapahar area.
The incident was reported at Bhaskar Nagar in Kalapahar where the body of the student was spotted by a neighbor at the boundary of her residence and immediately informed the police, sources informed.
The mother of the deceased said that her daughter was feeling low on the previous day, however, the family members were not aware of any kind of stress she was going through.
The student spent the entire day at home and went to tuition later in the evening. At night, she was busy with her project work till 3 am with her mother beside her and later went to sleep in her room.
The magistrate and city police arrived at the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.
Prima facie suggests that the girl jumped off the building and fell on the boundary in a suicide bid.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with emotional distress or suicidal thoughts, please remember that help is available. Reach out to local helplines, mental health organizations, or confide in someone you trust. Remember, you are not alone, and there are people who care and want to help.