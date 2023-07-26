Tension Prevails in Guwahati’s Kalapahar After Student’s Mysterious Death

A class 9 student was found dead under mysterious conditions near her residence in Guwahati’s Kalapahar area during the wee hours of Wednesday.
The incident was reported at Bhaskar Nagar in Kalapahar where the body of the student was spotted by a neighbor in the boundary near her residence and immediately informed the police, sources informed.
The mother of the deceased said that her daughter was feeling low on the previous day, however, the family members were not aware of any kind of stress she was going through.
The student spent the entire day at home and went to tuition later in the evening. At night, she was busy with her project work till 3 am with mother beside her and went to sleep in her room.
Her family members are unable to understand as to why the incident took place.
Meanwhile, the magistrate and city police arrived at the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.
Prima facie suggests that the girl jumped off from the building and fell on the boundary to commit suicide.
One of her family members said, “We are unaware of any kind of stress she was going through. She was a bright student. We are unable to process and understand the reason behind her drastic step.”
The deceased was a student of Shishu Niketan Higher Secondary School.