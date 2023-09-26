Guwahati: Collision At Boragaon Leaves 1 Critical

An autorickshaw carrying passengers met with an accident on Tuesday at Boragaon in Guwahati on the national highway, informed sources.
As per initial reports, the autorickshaw, which was carrying passengers, collided head on with a truck engaged in construction works of a flyover there.
The driver of the autorickshaw was seriously injured in the accident and remained critical after he was rushed to a hospital nearby.
Meanwhile, the accident caused a major road-block on the highway with long queues of vehicles forming.
However, there are no reports of casualties in the incident as of yet. Further details are awaited.
Earlier on Monday, reports emerged of a tragic road accident that took place at the Nilachal Flyover in Guwahati’s Maligaon, where a water tanker lost control, crashing into a bridge pole and subsequently hitting a divider.
According to sources, the incident took place on Sunday night. The incident occurred as the tanker was traveling from the Maligaon side. Shockingly, the driver of the water tanker fled the scene after the accident.