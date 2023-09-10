Assam: 2 Of Guwahati Family Killed On Spot In Dibrugarh Accident

A tragic road accident on Sunday in Assam's Dibrugarh was initially reported to have claimed seven lives including that of a child, however, fresh reports indicate that two people were killed in the accident.
As per initial reports from the scene of the accident, a Toyota Innova car bearing registration number AS 01 JC 3076 collided head-on with an oncoming truck causing the accident.
And now, it has come to the fore that the deceased and injured people belonged to the same family. They were traveling in the Innova car which met with an accident.
Two of the family members were killed on the spot in the accident, it has been revealed, while the others sustained grave injuries and were rushed for immediate medical attention.
According to reports, the family was a resident of Guwahati. They lived in the ABC area of Guwahati at ITech Plaza, reports stated.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that three members of the family had traveled from Guwahati, while four others had joined from Sivasagar.
Those who were traveling in the car when it met with the accident, were identified as Satish Kumar Agarwala, Pompy Agarwala, Krishna Kumar Agarwala, Nirmal Kumar Agarwala, Pushpa Surekha Agarwala, Nomal Agarwala and Golu Agarwala. They were along with a driver when the incident took place at Lepetkata in Dibrugarh, sources said.
Of them, Pushpa Surekha Agarwala and the driver were killed on the spot and the remaining were rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for treatment.
According to further reports, the family was on its way back home in Guwahati when they met with the accident.