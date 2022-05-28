Guwahati: Conductor Hits Passenger Inside Bus, Flees From Scene

In a freak incident on Friday, the conductor of a city bus in Guwahati assaulted a passenger.

The incident took place on the city bus bearing registration numbers AS 01 GC 6339. The conductor of the bus allegedly assaulted a passenger inside the bus.

While the conductor is yet to be identified, the passenger has been identified as Pabitra Das.

Das was reportedly misbehaving with everyone on the bus.

The driver of the bus alleged that the passenger had been involved in a verbal spat with not only the conductor but also other passengers.