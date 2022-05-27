Former Dima Hasao MLA Writes To Assam CM To Look Over Restoration Works

Former MLA from Assam’s Dima Hasao, Samarjit Haflongbar on Friday penned a letter to Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma urging him to look over the restoration of public and individual damages to properties caused by landslides and floods ushered in by the incessant rains that lashed parts of Northeast.

He wrote, “It is, in fact, appreciable that Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma had kindly paid a visit to Dima Hasao district in order to take stock of the adversities following the unprecedented natural calamity witnessing a recent constain thunderstorm which caused damage both the public and private properties in large scale; changing scenario of picturesque Hills district of the state.”

Haflongbar suggested that the CM to add some suggestions along with the assurances to provide sufficient funds for restoration works.

“At the same moment, take a privilege to add some suggestions with assurance given by CM Dr Sharma, that in order to provide a sufficient fund under State Disasters Respond Fund to affected areas of the district, the Assam State Disasters Management Authority may immediately write to the Central Disasters Management Authority, submitting reports on all damages caused in the district including loss of human lives in the calamity,” he wrote.

Haflongbar added, “Further, desfruction of forest and illegally mining of coal besides huge extraction of river stones with using of heavy machines excavating the riverbed, all needs to be stopped. For instance, some stone crusher machines which were merely licensed by NCHAC during construction period of BG Conversion and Mahasadak in Harangajao and other areas of the district. Subsequently, those stone crusher machines using heavy machines in Harangajao area, were closed in my CEM ship period. Later, those stone crushers esteblished engaging heavy machineries for excavating Jatinga river bed, by the businessmen coming from outside the district under the blessings of Harangajao local elected representative.”

He went on, “Furthermore, the ariving Central expert team to find damage report on natural calamity may confine its activity into the two mega projects of BG Conversion and Mahasadak major portions of which were affected in the calamity.”