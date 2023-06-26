Guwahati: Contractor & Director of AK Construction Company Granted Bail

Earlier this month, a tragic accident in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area claimed the life of a student of 11th standard. Following this, the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water (GMDA) and Sewerage Board lodged an FIR against AK Construction Company after noticing discrepancies in work due to negligence to duty.

Notably, AK Construction Company is owned by M Venkateswara Rao. It is listed under Borewell Contractors in Guwahati was contracted for a water supply project and working at 12 locations in the city. However, the Jal board noticed several discrepancies in their works, sources said.

AK Construction Company is one of the contractors who was given the contract to work under JICA supported water supply project for installing pipelines in Guwahati.