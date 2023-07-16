Guwahati Cop Accused of Demanding Money for Probing Case

With several incidents of Assam police officials engaging in illegal activities, another such incident has come to light on Sunday where a man in uniform demanded money from a complainant in exchange for investigating her case in Guwahati.
The incident was reported at Dispur Police Station where the police official with the surname Pegu demanded money from the complainant in exchange for probing the matter.
The complainant said, “Two months ago, my husband eloped with another girl leaving me and our child behind. We approached the police to trace him and urged them to track my husband’s mobile number. Later, the police contacted us to reach Health City Hospital and meet Pegu who would take us to the location. Before heading to the location, Pegu sir asked us to pay an amount for petrol and driver charge. We agreed to pay them and after reaching the location, the police did not put much effort to find my husband.”
For further investigation into the matter the police official continuously asked the complainant for money in each step of the probe.
“Three days back, I got to know that my husband got remarried with the girl and is living with his mother. Knowing about this, I approached the police again when a woman cop asked me to meet a police officer. The officer said that it is natural for a son to live with his parents so there is nothing they could do about it. To this, I said that the man remarried another woman before getting a divorce with me and that is an offense. I do not wish to stay with someone who is unwilling to spend the rest of his life with me, however, he has a responsibility towards our child. But the officer did not pay any heed to my case,” she said.