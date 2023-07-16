Assam: Viral Video Shows Lakhimpur Cop Dragging Woman, DGP Clarifies

An old video has gone viral on the internet purportedly of a woman being dragged into the police station by a male cop in Assam’s Lakhimpur district, regarding which Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh clarified on Saturday.
According to GP Singh, the video doing the rounds on social media is of April 2022. The Assam Police DGP said that the woman in the video was residing in the Lakhimpur Police Station campus house of the accused cop, an SI of Assam Police.
Taking to Twitter, GP Singh clarified that the woman had a relationship with the cop for the past couple of years, but had broke up since.
The Assam DGP, who recently released a set of strict guidelines for the state police personnel, said that Assam Police has no intention of indulging in moral policing and will “go by the parameters of law and rules”.
In connection with the matter, the woman in the video is being contacted to ascertain the facts of that evening, whether any criminal act took place and whether she had attained adulthood at the time of the incident, said GP Singh in the tweet, adding that the Lakhimpur superintendent of police (SP) has been directed to look into the matter and ascertain whether any departmental norm was breached.
He wrote on Twitter, “Reference aired video of Lakhimpur district - The video is of April 2022. The woman in video was residing in Lakhimpur police station campus house of a SI of Assam Police with whom she had a relationship of a couple of years. They have since broken up.”
“The woman is being contacted to ascertain 1. facts of that evening 2. Whether any criminal act took place. 3. Whether she had attained adulthood at the time of incident. Further, SP @lakhimpurpolice has been directed to ascertain if any departmental norm has been breached. We have no intention of indulging in moral policing and would go by parameters of law and rules,” added GP Singh.