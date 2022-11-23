Top Guwahati Cop Terms Domino's Dacoity As Inside Job

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East of Guwahati, APS Sudhakar Singh on Wednesday shed light into the dacoity incident that took place earlier in the day at a Domino’s Pizza outlet, saying that someone from the inside was connected with the case.

The top police official informed that the CCTV cameras at Domino's outlet at Nayanpur in the Ganeshguri locality are not functional. For the past one-and-a-half years, there was no door locking system at the outlet, he added.

APS Singh said, “Their duty hours run till 4 am. About five minutes after the manager left, the gang of dacoits arrived there.”

“The gang tied up an employee named Jiten Barman and demanded for the cash box of the store. They tried to break open the cash box with the tools available at the store, but were unsuccessful,” he added.

APS Singh further informed that the employee, Jiten Barman lied inside the outlet till morning. At around 9 am when other employees came in, they found him tied up and released him.