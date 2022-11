In a sensational incident, a gang of thugs looted a Dominos Pizza outlet in Guwahati on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident took place at a Dominos outlet in the Nayanpur locality of Ganeshguri.

The gang of about five to six forced their way into the outlet and intimidated the staffers into coughing up cash.

They reportedly took off, leaving the staffers bound with ropes.

Further details are awaited.